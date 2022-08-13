Ambrosus (AMB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $810,821.00

Ambrosus (AMB) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $810,821.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus' total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,757,650 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

