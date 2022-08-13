American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $39.00 at Evercore ISI

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of AMH opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,124,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,890,000 after buying an additional 282,791 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

