American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Holdings Raised by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of American Vanguard worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 415,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 274,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 129,820 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVD opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

