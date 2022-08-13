Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -540.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.30. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $37.78.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,466.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.