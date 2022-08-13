Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

