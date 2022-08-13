Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.50 million-$60.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.52 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.36–$0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

AMPL traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.97. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. Equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

