Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Target Price at C$22.15

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.15.

ARX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$1,241,806.64. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total value of C$341,745.00. Also, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$1,241,806.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,893 shares of company stock worth $2,228,663.

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.74. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$7.51 and a one year high of C$22.88.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 3.008347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

