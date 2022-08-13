Analysts Set Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Harsco Trading Up 0.6 %

HSC opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.70. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harsco will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,311,000 after purchasing an additional 122,310 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after purchasing an additional 457,373 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 234.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Harsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

