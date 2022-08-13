Analysts Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) PT at $39.71

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

LAZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. Lazard has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lazard by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.