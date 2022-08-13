Analyzing GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC – Get Rating) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GelStat and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GelStat alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GelStat N/A N/A N/A Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -178.32% -38.01% -33.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GelStat and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GelStat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $45.60 million 26.20 -$180.97 million ($1.16) -7.26

Risk & Volatility

GelStat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

GelStat has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GelStat and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GelStat 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 142.28%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GelStat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of GelStat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GelStat beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GelStat

(Get Rating)

GelStat Corporation, a consumer health care company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of over-the-counter and other non-prescription consumer health care products. Its products include GelStat Migraine, a patented solution used for pain relief from migraine headaches; Chews 2 Lose, an appetite suppressant gum for diet aide; All Natural Speed, an energy supplement product; and GelStat Sleep, a product for relief from sleep disorders and its associated symptoms. The company sells its products to retailers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and catalog merchandisers both directly and through external sales brokers. GelStat Corporation is headquartered in Palm City, Florida.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GelStat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GelStat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.