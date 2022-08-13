Analyzing Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zeta Global and Okta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $458.34 million 3.36 -$249.56 million ($2.05) -3.70 Okta $1.30 billion 12.64 -$848.41 million ($6.39) -16.30

Zeta Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zeta Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -56.14% -319.87% -71.31% Okta -67.06% -13.13% -8.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Zeta Global and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.3% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Zeta Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Okta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Zeta Global has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zeta Global and Okta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 2 3 0 2.60 Okta 1 8 18 0 2.63

Zeta Global presently has a consensus target price of $11.70, suggesting a potential upside of 54.35%. Okta has a consensus target price of $166.30, suggesting a potential upside of 59.67%. Given Okta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Okta is more favorable than Zeta Global.

Summary

Okta beats Zeta Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc. provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure. It also provides Auth0 products, including Universal Login that allows customers to provide login experience across different applications and devices; Attack Protection, a suite of security capabilities that protect from malicious traffics; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication that minimizes friction to end users; Passwordless authentication enables users to login without a password and supports in various login methods; Machine to Machine provides standards-based authentication and authorization; private Cloud that allows customers to run a dedicated cloud instance of Auth0; and Organizations that enables customers to independent configurations, login experiences, and security options. It offers customer support, training, and professional services. It sells its products directly to customers through sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.