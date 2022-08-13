Analyzing XOS (XOS) and Its Rivals

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare XOS to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOS and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million $23.40 million -9.65 XOS Competitors $5.10 billion $149.62 million 15.17

XOS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.38% -10.82% XOS Competitors -163.34% -4.49% -2.80%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares XOS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

XOS has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XOS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 XOS Competitors 415 2089 2871 33 2.47

XOS presently has a consensus price target of $6.96, suggesting a potential upside of 260.54%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 22.01%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

XOS rivals beat XOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

