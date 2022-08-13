AnimalGo (GOM2) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. AnimalGo has a market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $454,722.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,484.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00128599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00064390 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

GOM2 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

