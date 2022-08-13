Anoncoin (ANC) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 35.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $30,405.04 and approximately $2.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

