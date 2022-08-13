Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,968,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A. Sinclair Dunlop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 1,341 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $62,745.39.

On Thursday, June 23rd, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after acquiring an additional 842,233 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,560,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 602,591 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

