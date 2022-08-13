Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong Sells 5,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $282,100.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $417,800.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $68.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 187,088 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after buying an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

