apM Coin Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (APM) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. apM Coin has a total market cap of $39.71 million and $36.12 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 57.6% higher against the dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,418.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00128178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063626 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

apM Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.