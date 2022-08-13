Apollon Limassol (APL) Market Capitalization Achieves $461,243.29

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $461,243.29 and approximately $192,103.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00005723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00120403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00024074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00268978 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035273 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000310 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.