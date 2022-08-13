AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Timothy K. Bliss Sells 2,734 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $294,096.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,403.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy K. Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30.

APPF stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $139.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

