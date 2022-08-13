Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.40 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.91–$0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,303. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. Appian has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Appian will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $2,583,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,700,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,860,756.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $2,583,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,700,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,860,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $494,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 358,568 shares of company stock worth $16,311,594. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Appian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Appian by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Appian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Appian by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

