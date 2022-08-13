Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $6.65-7.30 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $113.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.22. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $121.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

Several research firms have issued reports on AIT. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,653.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

