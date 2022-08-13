Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-7% yr/yr to ~$3.93-4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.43. 470,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.