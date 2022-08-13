Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 481.02% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

