Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
