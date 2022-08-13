Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.00 billion-$17.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.75 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $111.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,673,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 334.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 179,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,141,000 after acquiring an additional 173,265 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

