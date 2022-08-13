Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.
Apyx Medical Trading Down 19.7 %
Shares of APYX opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.
Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.
