Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Apyx Medical Trading Down 19.7 %

Shares of APYX opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 29,977 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

