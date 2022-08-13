Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $1.07 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Arcadia Biosciences

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

