Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 80.7% against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $16.50 million and $5.06 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,436.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00063844 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

