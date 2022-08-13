ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Down 34.6% in July

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 55,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,221. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.95. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

