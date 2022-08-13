Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) EVP Sells $880,130.16 in Stock

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ARNC opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 319.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

