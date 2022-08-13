Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Read More

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.