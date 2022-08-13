Argon (ARGON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $79,489.00

Argon (ARGON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Argon has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $164,606.04 and approximately $79,489.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 87,616,304 coins and its circulating supply is 83,730,367 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

