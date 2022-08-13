Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Issues Earnings Results

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 193.00%.

NASDAQ:ARHS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 1,633,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,516. Arhaus has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Beargie bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,918 shares of company stock valued at $437,554 and have sold 102,595 shares valued at $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARHS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

