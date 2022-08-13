Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. 40,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
