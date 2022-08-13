Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 18.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTLW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 40,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07.

