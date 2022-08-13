Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.76. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artelo Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Rating ) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Artelo Biosciences worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

