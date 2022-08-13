Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Increased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,883 shares of company stock worth $6,737,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $189.40 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $189.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

