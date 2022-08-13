Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

ARTW opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.