Assemble Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $31.78 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $31.78 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,444.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,471,875,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,204,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

