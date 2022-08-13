Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Update

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,811 shares of company stock valued at $243,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $106,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 227,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 63,960 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

