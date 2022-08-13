Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 545.94% and a negative net margin of 779.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.
NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -1.26. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.
ATHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
