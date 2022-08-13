Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 545.94% and a negative net margin of 779.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Athersys Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -1.26. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Athersys by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58,432 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 82,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Athersys by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 167,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

