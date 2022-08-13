Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

ACB opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $39.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 542.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.