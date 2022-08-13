Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ AATC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Autoscope Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 million, a PE ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Autoscope Technologies stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:AATC Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Autoscope Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

