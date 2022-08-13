Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.08.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalara

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.