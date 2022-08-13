Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho currently has $93.50 target price on the stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.08.

AVLR stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.37. Avalara has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam bought a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 2,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 6,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

