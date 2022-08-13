Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,140 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after buying an additional 698,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after purchasing an additional 452,889 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.03. 1,294,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

