Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,846 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,457,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $76.93. 2,376,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,581. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

