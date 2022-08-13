Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,663 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

