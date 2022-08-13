Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 714 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:GD traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

