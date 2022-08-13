Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

