Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. 15,090,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,356,452. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

